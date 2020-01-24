Previous
Next
Waiting by mich0902
29 / 365

Waiting

(Sorry for all the animal pics these days - my teenagers won't cooperate anymore!) This is where my dog spends the day when I'm working from home. I need to be careful not to roll on her tail or paws.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Michèle

@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise