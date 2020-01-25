Previous
Traditions by mich0902
Traditions

A long-time family traditions: rolling sushis for birthdays. We were celebrating my mom, dad and niece's birthdays so everyone gathered and contributed to the sushi making session. Lots of work, but so good!
