30 / 365
Traditions
A long-time family traditions: rolling sushis for birthdays. We were celebrating my mom, dad and niece's birthdays so everyone gathered and contributed to the sushi making session. Lots of work, but so good!
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Michèle
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Tags
food
,
cooking
,
sushi
,
traditions
,
d750
