Previous
Next
Quiet before the storm by mich0902
42 / 365

Quiet before the storm

A pretty big snowfall is forecasted for tomorrow: I hope they're right!
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Michèle

@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise