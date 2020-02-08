Sign up
44 / 365
Tailgate
The sun is back today and even though is pretty cold, the neighbors called a no-game-tailgate, just because the weather was so nice (despite being very, very cold!).
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Michèle
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
44
photos
23
followers
21
following
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Tags
food
,
bbq
,
tailgate
,
d750
,
neighbords
