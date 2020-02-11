Previous
Next
Dog/Photo walk by mich0902
47 / 365

Dog/Photo walk

Caught in the park while walking the dog. There was a nice frost on trees this morning, creating so many great photo opps! I especially liked this one.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Michèle

@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise