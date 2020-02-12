Previous
Next
Sick day by mich0902
48 / 365

Sick day

I'm not feeling very well today, so I'm not only working from home - I'm working from bed!
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Michèle

@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise