51 / 365
Karaoke (again!)
Sorry for the repeat - but it was the girls' turn this time! They had a blast.
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Michèle
ace
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th February 2020 9:56pm
Tags
party
,
karaoke
,
d750
