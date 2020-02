Screen time

At times I want to throw her cell phone out the window and at others, I'm just resignated and I see it as a normal yet very annoying habit for her age. She can spend hours just watching videos on TikTok. I really don't see the point but I guess my mom didn't get why I used to spend hours on the phone with friends I saw all day at school, and listening to weird bands like The Cure either. I must be getting old.