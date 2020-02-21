Sign up
57 / 365
Dog/Photo walk #3
Caught behind a small park on our street.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Michèle
ace
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st February 2020 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
fence
,
park
,
electricity
,
pylons
,
d750
