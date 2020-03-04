Previous
Card night by mich0902
69 / 365

Card night

Skipbo is a tradition in my husband' family - in fact, cheating at Skipbo is a family tradition! Fortunately for my family, I don't have enough strategy or memory to be a cheater so I rarely win at this.
Michèle

