Previous
Next
Out in the field (71/366) by mich0902
71 / 365

Out in the field (71/366)

I think I mentioned how lucky we are to have a field behind our house. It's the only time we can let our dog run loose and unleashed. Today, we went for a snowshoe walk with the neighbors. The sun is starting to feel warm. Such a great day!
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Michèle

ace
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise