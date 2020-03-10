Previous
Molded in the snow (74/366) by mich0902
Molded in the snow (74/366)

You can't see well in the picture but I thought this tree branch that had sunk into the snow after it had melt was interesting. Sometimes, the photo doesn't really capture what the eye saw...
10th March 2020

Michèle

