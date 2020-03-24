Previous
Back to running (88/366) by mich0902
Back to running (88/366)

I used to run a lot but got tired of it after a few years. Now that my usual gym is closed, I'm back to running again. I'm happy to discover that I like it - not sure I missed it, but it's not the chore it was at some point.
Michèle

I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
