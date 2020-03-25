Previous
Ça va bien aller (88/366) by mich0902
90 / 365

Ça va bien aller (88/366)

Many houses have rainbows in their windows these days. This one is the nicest one I've seen so far!
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Michèle

@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada.
