99 / 365
Saturday morning (99/366)
Everyone is told to stay at home but there's still some activity on this nice, sunny Saturday morning. At a safe distance!
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Michèle
ace
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
101
photos
24
followers
23
following
27% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th April 2020 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
