Previous
Next
Saturday morning (99/366) by mich0902
99 / 365

Saturday morning (99/366)

Everyone is told to stay at home but there's still some activity on this nice, sunny Saturday morning. At a safe distance!
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Michèle

ace
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise