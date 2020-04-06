Previous
Next
Keeping busy (101/366) by mich0902
101 / 365

Keeping busy (101/366)

My son has decided to build a house for the dog, so he's been working on this with his father today. I'm glad to see him come up with such as project. A nice way to keep learning, and a nice change of pace from school.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Michèle

ace
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
excellent! he will get much out of doing this that he wouldnt get looking at schoolwork
April 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise