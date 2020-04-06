Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
101 / 365
Keeping busy (101/366)
My son has decided to build a house for the dog, so he's been working on this with his father today. I'm glad to see him come up with such as project. A nice way to keep learning, and a nice change of pace from school.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michèle
ace
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
101
photos
24
followers
23
following
27% complete
View this month »
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th April 2020 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
kali
ace
excellent! he will get much out of doing this that he wouldnt get looking at schoolwork
April 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close