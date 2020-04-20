Previous
New camper (113/366) by mich0902
New camper (113/366)

Long before the coronavirus crisis started, we purchased a used camper, with the goal of doing more camping and taking the dog with us. We got it today. Not sure when we'll be able to take our first trip, but at least it's here now!
Michèle

