Swirl (115/366) by mich0902
Swirl (115/366)

There are two reasons I took this picture of my Diamine Golden Oasis ink bottle tonight. First, because it's pretty. :-) Second, because I feel like I too was stuck in a whirl today, writing an urgent report for work all day. So happy today is over!
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Michèle

@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
