Night sky (124/366)

It's really getting harder to keep up with the one picture a day while being stuck at home. My days are spent 8-5 in my home office and then it's mostly family time in front of the TV. I feel I have very little time for photo even though I'm not going out like I used to. Fortunately, the moon was really nice tonight and even though the pic is a bit blurry, I like the result, with the clouds lit by the moon.