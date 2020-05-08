Previous
Making a mess (128/366) by mich0902
128 / 365

Making a mess (128/366)

One of the rhum bottles leaked so my daughter transfered its contents to another one. Look at the hand in the bottom left corner of the picture. It's my husband trying to get her to mess up. Sometimes I feel like I have three kids. ;-)
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Michèle

@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
