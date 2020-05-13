Previous
Ça va bien aller (133/366) by mich0902
Ça va bien aller (133/366)

Every night since April, the Jacques-Cartier bridge is lit with the colors of the rainbow during as a symbol of solidarity during the pandemic crisis.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Michèle

@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada.
Pigeons Farm ace
What a beautiful view and lovely sign of solidarity. I love how the colours are reflected in the water.
May 14th, 2020  
