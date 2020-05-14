Previous
Apéro (134/366) by mich0902
134 / 365

Apéro (134/366)

Gin and tonic - still alcohol free! Really glad I found this drink. A nice change from my usual 0% beer, and locally made too!
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Michèle

@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
Photo Details

