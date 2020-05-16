Previous
Next
Knock on wood (136/366) by mich0902
136 / 365

Knock on wood (136/366)

Cording wood usually takes forever at our house, and the wood sits in the yard until mid-summer. But this year with everyone at home and not much else to do, it was a breeze.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Michèle

ace
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise