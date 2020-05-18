Previous
Writing (138/366)
Writing (138/366)

I talked about my journaling a few times as part of this project, but I am still amazed at how much I am drawn to my journal these days. As if confinement did not only force me inside the house but also inside myself.
18th May 2020

Michèle

