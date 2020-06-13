Previous
Next
Making macarons (160/366) by mich0902
160 / 365

Making macarons (160/366)

My son decided to make macarons for his girlfriend on her birthday. It's not as easy as it looks - and it doesn't look easy.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Michèle

ace
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise