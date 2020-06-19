Previous
Celebrating the heat wave (165/366) by mich0902
165 / 365

Celebrating the heat wave (165/366)

Enjoying mocktails by the pool on a nice, heat wave night. (I know I'm a freak, but I LOVE heat waves.)
19th June 2020

Michèle

ace
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
