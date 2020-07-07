Previous
Next
Off she goes (177/366) by mich0902
177 / 365

Off she goes (177/366)

Lea enjoying a splash during a hot summer day!
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Michèle

ace
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lena Nau
Great action shot with a nice framing
July 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise