Thunder and lightning (180/366)
180 / 365

Thunder and lightning (180/366)

One lucky shot! Didn't captured the lightning itself but its glow. Still happy!
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Michèle

ace
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
