On the road (199/366) by mich0902
199 / 365

On the road (199/366)

Drove down to Granby to have dinner with a long time friend. We opted for a picnic in the park by the lake for a change. A very nice outing!
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Michèle

@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750.
