Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
200 / 365
A team project (200/366)
Not a special dinner or anything but our neighbor decided to open this double magnum (3 liters). I barely drink at all now, but I decided I had to give them a hand.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michèle
ace
@mich0902
I live in Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada. I shoot with a D750. I've been exploring photography for years now, starting with a Nikon film camera in...
206
photos
26
followers
24
following
56% complete
View this month »
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th August 2020 9:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close