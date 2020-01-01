Previous
Next
365 Macro 1 by michael1947
1 / 365

365 Macro 1

My original 365 was completed in 2014 and I drifted away from the sight after that.
So! I am attempting another 365 on a macro theme.
It’s nice to see so many people who were here in 2014 are still posting great pictures.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

michael

ace
@michael1947
I live in the wonderfully eclectic city of Bristol U.K. My loves are fiancé Sweet Pea(Bridget) soon to be my wife(24/7/2014). Then photography and cycling....
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise