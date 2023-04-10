Previous
20230410-_MG_3301-2 by michael_ludgate
20230410-_MG_3301-2

Aspen blossoms in the late afternoon sun – Monday evening, the sun was lighting up these aspen trees in their full cottony bloom. The angle of the sun was such that the hill behind them was already saying goodnight. Caroline and Dryden NY USA.

#ithacaarttrail #tompkinscounty #explorefingerlakes #fingerlakes #flxoutdoors #carolineny #drydenny #nearhammondhill #hammondhillstateforest #ganowtacherage #landscapephotography #naturephotography #flx #fingerlakesregion #fingerlakesny #upstateny #ruralny #elementsphotomag #brooktondaleny #botanicalphotography #flowers #naturephotography
Michael Ludgate

@michael_ludgate
