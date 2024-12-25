Previous
ice drone by michael_ludgate
126 / 365

ice drone

"Ice Drone" - This looked like some sort of icy airship hovering over fast moving water. The slow shutter speed accentuates that illusion maybe. This morning Dec 25th, the temperature was about 40 degrees warmer than 2 mornings ago. +29 F! So the snow and ice had that warm melty look and the water in the Ganowtacherage Creek was moving more quickly. I recieved a brand new pair of knee hi 'Dryshods" for a holiday gift, so I was wading in the creek with camera and tripod testing them out. Here is one of the results. Merry Christmas.
25th December 2024 25th Dec 24

Michael Ludgate

@michael_ludgate
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact