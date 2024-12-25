ice drone

"Ice Drone" - This looked like some sort of icy airship hovering over fast moving water. The slow shutter speed accentuates that illusion maybe. This morning Dec 25th, the temperature was about 40 degrees warmer than 2 mornings ago. +29 F! So the snow and ice had that warm melty look and the water in the Ganowtacherage Creek was moving more quickly. I recieved a brand new pair of knee hi 'Dryshods" for a holiday gift, so I was wading in the creek with camera and tripod testing them out. Here is one of the results. Merry Christmas.