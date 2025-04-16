Previous
Krzyż-pomnik Ofiar Grudnia 1970 by michaelpictures
Krzyż-pomnik Ofiar Grudnia 1970

Całkowita wysokość konstrukcji wynosi 25,5 metrów. Krzyż, jako drugi z pomników ku czci ofiar Grudnia'70, został odsłonięty i poświęcony w 23. rocznicę wydarzeń grudniowych, z udziałem Heleny Glinieckiej – matki jednej z ofiar wydarzeń grudniowych.
