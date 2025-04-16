Sign up
6 / 365
Krzyż-pomnik Ofiar Grudnia 1970
Całkowita wysokość konstrukcji wynosi 25,5 metrów. Krzyż, jako drugi z pomników ku czci ofiar Grudnia'70, został odsłonięty i poświęcony w 23. rocznicę wydarzeń grudniowych, z udziałem Heleny Glinieckiej – matki jednej z ofiar wydarzeń grudniowych.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
0
0
michael
@michaelpictures
19
photos
0
followers
0
following
5% complete
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
0
365
Canon EOS 2000D
27th April 2025 11:21pm
