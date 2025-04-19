Previous
Next
Marshal Józef Piłsudski Avenue by michaelpictures
2 / 365

Marshal Józef Piłsudski Avenue

a street in the center of Gdynia. Its course marks the boundaries of three districts: Śródmieście, Wzgórze Św. Maksymiliana and Kamienna Góra[1]. The length of the avenue is about 1.25 km.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

michael

@michaelpictures
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact