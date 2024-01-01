Boofhead by michelle782031
Boofhead

This is Buddy my beautiful boofhead, doofus. Big as a donkey, stubborn as a mule. Love him so much.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Michelle Gaynor

@michelle782031
