5 / 365
TILLY
Our second dog Tilly. Another rescue, this time an American Staffy bitch. She has hit adolescence (9 mths) and is pushing boundaries. We are all-over training her, she'll be a great dog.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Michelle Gaynor
@michelle782031
Album
365
Camera
SM-G980F
Taken
5th January 2024 6:26am
Privacy
Public
Tags
#puppy
,
#dog
,
#bullterrier
,
#puppylove
,
#rescue
,
#dogsofinstagram
,
#adoptdontshop
,
#pitbullmix
,
#americanstaffy
,
#americanbully
,
#staffy
,
#staffbull
,
#rawfeddog
,
#dogsofinsta
,
#bully
