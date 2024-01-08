Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
Busted whiskers
My beautiful cat Claude. A Cornish Rex with a perfect curly coat. The gene that causes the curls also causes their whiskers to curl and break. As cats use their whiskers to help with spacial awareness, he is super clumsy!
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Views
0
365
SM-G980F
8th January 2024 2:51pm
#cat
,
#cornishrex
