Busted whiskers by michelle782031
Busted whiskers

My beautiful cat Claude. A Cornish Rex with a perfect curly coat. The gene that causes the curls also causes their whiskers to curl and break. As cats use their whiskers to help with spacial awareness, he is super clumsy!
8th January 2024

Michelle Gaynor

@michelle782031
