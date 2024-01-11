Previous
Dawn at the lake by michelle782031
11 / 365

Dawn at the lake

I see this over and over when walking our dogs, it never fails to take my breath away.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Michelle Gaynor

@michelle782031
All photos taken on my old Samsung phone!
