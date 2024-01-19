Previous
Self awareness by michelle782031
19 / 365

Self awareness

Tilly. Nine months old and still puzzled by her reflection. Not the sharpest knife in the draw.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Michelle Gaynor

@michelle782031
All photos taken on my old Samsung phone!
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise