Previous
Miracles by michelle782031
20 / 365

Miracles

Evolution is mind blowing isn't it, when you think that millions of years ago our planet was a barren rock, time and temperatures changed everything. A world grew and eventually down the line humans appeared and largely our "progress" is slowly but surely, spoiling it all.
We have become so clever that we do things, create things, destroy things, because we can and not because we should.
Sometimes I look across wilderness and my breath catches at the beauty. It is so important we take care of this place we call home.
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Michelle Gaynor

@michelle782031
All photos taken on my old Samsung phone!
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise