Miracles

Evolution is mind blowing isn't it, when you think that millions of years ago our planet was a barren rock, time and temperatures changed everything. A world grew and eventually down the line humans appeared and largely our "progress" is slowly but surely, spoiling it all.

We have become so clever that we do things, create things, destroy things, because we can and not because we should.

Sometimes I look across wilderness and my breath catches at the beauty. It is so important we take care of this place we call home.