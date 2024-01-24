Previous
Jean-Claude by michelle782031
24 / 365

Jean-Claude

My beautiful boy. Cornish Rex.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Michelle Gaynor

@michelle782031
All photos taken on my old Samsung phone!
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise