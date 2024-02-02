Previous
Heat wave

43c yesterday. Today predicted to be 39+/-
Large dogs still need walking, so here we are before the dawn breaks. The air was still warm, 24c at 5.30am.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Michelle Gaynor

