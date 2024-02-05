Previous
Face of an angel? by michelle782031
36 / 365

Face of an angel?

She is actually a bit of a monster. Selective in her obedience and I spend so much time correcting her and asking for better. It is awful that I am wishing the first two years of her life away so that we have a more mature brain to deal with!
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Michelle Gaynor

@michelle782031
All photos taken on my old Samsung phone!
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise