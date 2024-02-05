Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
Face of an angel?
She is actually a bit of a monster. Selective in her obedience and I spend so much time correcting her and asking for better. It is awful that I am wishing the first two years of her life away so that we have a more mature brain to deal with!
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
0
0
Michelle Gaynor
@michelle782031
All photos taken on my old Samsung phone!
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G980F
Taken
5th February 2024 5:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
