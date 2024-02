Third time lucky

We have trees in our garden and, on two previous occasions a pair of doves have tried to nest in the lemon trees. Both times, crows discovered them and that was that. This time they are trying the bougainvillea. Far more exposed and we have another heatwave (40c) pending.

Their nest is a pathetic little pile of tiny twigs, I wonder how they ever keep eggs on it at all. How are they so prolific when they are so bad at this!