Previous
Claude my Cornish Rex by michelle782031
42 / 365

Claude my Cornish Rex

Good grief! The guinea pigs are indoors because of the heat. Opened the hutch to get refreshments (fresh hay, veggies, more food) and Claude was in. The guineas go to him to say hello. He steals hay and pukes 🙄
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Michelle Gaynor

@michelle782031
All photos taken on my old Samsung phone!
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise