20240226_122403

We have had silly doves that kept laying eggs on what was no more than a pathetic little pile of sticks. Failed twice.

Third time lucky, another ridiculously inadequate pile of sticks but, we put a fence around to keep the damned dogs away and multiple times a day, during the heat, we have misted them with cold water.

They've only gone and done it! Three weeks of feeding them, Three weeks with the sitting bird being totally confused by the regular, very precise showers and they have two fugly chick's!

Now here is hoping they know what to do next...