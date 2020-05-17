Previous
Sunset by mickeymusic
Sunset

This is how my yesterday drew to a close. So very beautiful
17th May 2020

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
KazzaMazoo
Simple and yet stunning.
May 17th, 2020  
