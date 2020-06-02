Previous
Mint Fungi by mickeymusic
27 / 365

Mint Fungi

The gardens doing amazing things. Love this fungi shining through the mint patch
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
