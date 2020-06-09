Previous
Next
Lake Daylesford by mickeymusic
34 / 365

Lake Daylesford

I took this photo on a very cold and overcast day in Daylesford. Pretty damn happy with how it came out.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Mick Griffin

@mickeymusic
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise